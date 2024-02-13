Home East Hants Valentine’s Day Video Special: Strides Spa & Wellness East HantsVideoVideo Advertorials Valentine’s Day Video Special: Strides Spa & Wellness By Pat Healey - February 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we take you on a quick tour of Strides Spa & Wellness in Elmsdale, offering many services that would make a great Valentine’s gift for your loved one. Video shot/edited by Dagley Media RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR East Hants Classified, Dee Dee Austin to perform at N.S. Summerfest East Hants Mahoney sisters bring home impressive Cheerfest results East Hants Plenty to do on the ice with the East Hants Curling Association News Valentine’s Day Video Special: Fall River Dairy Queen East Hants Stranded motorist rescued by East Hants RCMP during snowstorm East Hants From the Cruiser – Feb. 7, 2024