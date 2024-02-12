P.E.I RCMP wrangle two seals and four pigs over the weekend

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: RCMP in P.E.I. found themselves facing off against some unexpected suspects this weekend. Responding to not one, not two, but three separate animal complaints; RCMP were called to action to deal with a unique set of challenges.

RCMP received several calls about something fishy going on on Route 18a. Callers reported a baby seal causing a traffic snarl in Murray Harbour at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the mischievous baby seal had waddled onto the road, where it proceeded to engage in a game of “why did the seal try to cross the road” right in the middle of Murray Harbour rush hour.

Officers were quick to the scene and, located the baby seal halfway across the road.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Although agitated and uncooperative, the baby seal was safely returned to their natural habitat.

“It was a slippery situation, but we got ’em back to the water in no time,” One Officer quipped, happy to have earned a new seal of approval.

Not long after the seal escapade, the same Officers got another call reporting a similar situation a few hours later at Beach Point at 10:30 pm, this time involving another lone baby seal going down Route 107, presumably heading to Murray Harbour.

The Officers, now experienced seal wranglers, were able to capture the seal before setting it free in a safer place.

“I guess you could say this seal was just looking for a ride to the beach.” One Officer chuckled.

ADVERTISEMENT:

But the animal antics didn’t stop there.

As if inspired by the sea-dwelling troublemakers, the RCMP received yet another call on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Wilmot Valley, this time involving a band of four escaped pigs.

The Prince District Officer, found himself engaging in an impromptu game of “piggy tag” as he corralled the runaways and escorted them back to their barn.

“It was a real ‘ham’-dful, but we managed to bring home the bacon, so to speak,” the officer quipped, proving that even in the midst of pig-related pandemonium, there’s always time for a pun or two.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police remind Islanders to call the police if you encounter animals that are a hazard on PEI roads.

In the end, the baby seals and mischievous pigs were safely returned to their homes.

As Islanders collectively chuckled at the lighthearted chaos brought about by their furry friends, one thing became abundantly clear, as a police officer you just never know what you might face in your next shift.