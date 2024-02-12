Classified, Dee Dee Austin to perform at N.S. Summerfest

FALL RIVER/ENFIELD: Two local musicians will be among the featured performers at a festival in downtown Antigonish this August.

Enfield’s hip hop artists Classified and Indigenous singer DeDee Austin from Fall River will each be on the stage at Nova Scotia Summerfest at Columbus Field for the August 15-17 concerts.

Classified and DeeDee will both perform on the second night of the show, August 16.

Austin goes on at 5:30 p.m., with Classified ending the night with his performance starting at 10 p.m.

A Summerfest cookout kicks things off on Aug. 15.

Local food / beverage producers from across Nova Scotia will be at the Cookout.

Food and Beverages can be purchased directly from the vendors.

· Entry is FREE and ALL AGES

· Gate opens at 4:30pm

· Festivities start at 5:30pm

Other artists scheduled for N.S. Summerfest include Slowcoaster; songstress Elyse Aeryn, who performs Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Neon Dreams and Kim Mitchell are among others scheduled.

Tickets are available online at: https://novascotiasummerfest.ca/tickets/

The festival happens rain or shine.