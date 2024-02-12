Mahoney sisters bring home impressive Cheerfest results

LANTZ: It was an impressive weekend of cheerleading for two Lantz sisters recently.

Lily and Hannah Mahoney along with their EMPIRE Cheerleading teams competed at Cheerfest 2024 in Montreal.

Lily placed second for both of her teams, U-16 Level 3 Smoke and U-16 Level 2 Steele.

She also competed at UCA Nationals in Orlando in 2023, where her team placed 1st.

Hannah and her team Open Level 4.2 Onyx won their division.

Lily Mahoney is all smiles with her hardware she won. (Submitted photo)

Hannah Mahoney is high in the air during a routine (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Empire Athletics, in year 14, with both Mahoney sisters cheering with them for half that time.

The sisters said it’s one sport they both have stuck with.

“We love that we can share it together,” the sisters said.

Mom Lisa said that driving to Windsor four or five times a week is worth it to her and husband Mike because Empire supports their athletes on and off the mat.

“We have gained self-confidence and love working as a team,” added Lily.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hannah Mahoney with her medal. (Submitted photo)

EMPIRE Athletics is a non-profit sports organization servicing athletes from all over Nova Scotia.

Their Cheer and Tumble is a multi-sport program that hosts Ninja classes, tumbling, pre-competitive & competitive gymnastics, and of course, all-star competitive cheerleading.

The EMPIRE Athletics organization is entering its 15th season.

The program is home to 400-plus athletes across multiple programs and services areas such as Halifax, Sackville, Mount Uniacke, and other Hants County areas to as far as Greenwood or Chester Basin.

It now has 14 teams with a variety of age groups and experience levels.