Superbike series hits AMP in July

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK) will be expanding to six rounds this season, including a stop on the East Coast.

The national series will bring the vroom vroom of the superbikes to Atlantic Motorsport Park, just outside Shubenacadie, on July 12-14 for Round four.

In 2023, the touring series came to AMP as well but torrential rains and flooding forced racing action to be cancelled. Teams and spectators also got stuck on the wrong side of the bridge out on North Salem Road until one was quickly put in place to get everyone out safely.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is the national schedule for the series:

Round 1 – Shannonville Motorsport Park – May 17-19

Round 2 – Grand Bend Motorplex – June 7-9

Round 3 – RAD Torque Raceway – June 21-23

Round 4 – Atlantic Motorsport Park – July 12-14

Round 5 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Aug 9-11

Round 6 – Shannonville Motorsport Park – Aug 30-Sept 1

Event details, ticket info and weekend schedules will be posted as they become available.

For more information, visit www.csbk.ca.