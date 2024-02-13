FALL RIVER: Some sounds for Valentine’s Day were performed at a local grocery store on Feb. 10.

Vladimir Sitnikov and Inna Klymenkow performed songs for the love season and others during a two-hour plus set at the Fall River Sobeys in Fall River.

Here are a few photos of the two performing to appreciative shoppers who applauded upon each song finishing in appreciation.

Vlad. (Healey photo)

Inna. (Healey photo)

Here is a short video clip of the two doing one of their songs:

Video shot on iPhone by Pat Healey.

