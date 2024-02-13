N.S. partners with Jays Care to support local sports organizations

From a release

HALIFAX: In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Nova Scotia is being added to the roster of Jays Care foundation and the province of Ontario so they can support local sports in N.S.

Starting this spring, Jays Care 50/50 tickets at Blue Jays baseball games will be available for purchase online in Nova Scotia for the first time. Jays Care, a Toronto-based registered charity, sells the tickets to benefit children and youth sports.



“Allowing Nova Scotians to take part in this fundraiser is a first,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia.

“Jays Care Foundation does great work to support facilities and programs where young people can play, and this partnership will allow more Nova Scotian kids to benefit.”

Nova Scotia worked with Ontario to offer the raffle as an interprovincial lottery.

It is the first time Canadians outside of Ontario have been able to take part.



In 2023, more than 2,400 children and youth in Nova Scotia took part in Jays Care programming, through community programs and 16 participating schools.

Through its Field Of Dreams program, Jays Care has also invested more than $685,000 to build and refurbish baseball diamonds in six communities across the province.



Nova Scotians will be eligible to win the main Jays Care jackpot, with proceeds from all raffle ticket purchases by Nova Scotians used to support initiatives in this province.

“The interprovincial expansion of the Jays Care 50/50 raffle is a historic and first-of-its kind initiative.

Our government is pleased to work with the Province of Nova Scotia and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to support the charitable works of Jays Care Foundation through this responsible and sustainable framework.”

— Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario



“Jays Care is thrilled to welcome fans across Nova Scotia to participate in Major League Baseball’s largest 50/50 and even more excited to extend our impact to more children and youth in communities across Nova Scotia.

Jays Care’s evidence-based, innovative and inclusive programs reach kids who are often left on the sidelines and this expansion will allow more young people the chance to develop a sense of belonging, build confidence and be active.”

— Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation

“Seeing the impact the Jays Care Foundation has on the confidence and life skills of our athletes, through the programming and support they provide, is outstanding.

I’ve seen first-hand how it enriches their lives, and I’m grateful that the Province is working with the foundation to bring this lottery to the province so that more Nova Scotians can have access to these programs.”

— Randy Crouse, National Co-ordinator, Challenger Baseball Canada, Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– in 2023, Blue Jays fans won about $16 million through Jays Care 50/50 jackpots; last season, it awarded a $5.9-million grand prize

– Jays Care Foundation will use the proceeds from each ticket sold in Nova Scotia to support kids in Jays Care programming in communities across the province

– sales for the first 50/50 jackpot of the season are expected to open in late March, ahead of opening day on March 28

– Service Nova Scotia regulates charitable gaming in Nova Scotia