LANTZ: It was a great day for a skate on Feb. 6 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Clients of Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) and members of their families got the chance to lace up their skates and hit the ice in Ice Pad B.

There were many happy faces and rosy red cheeks on those who were out having fun at the skate.

It was sponsored by Don McCooeye Royal Lepage Atlantic and The Mortgage Group’s Sheila Bianchi.

A community skate will be held Feb. 17 from 3-5 at the Sportspelx, also put on and sponsored by McCooeye and Bianchi.

Here is the video story from the skate as shot and edited by Matt Dagley:

A few photos from the video story:

A CCOA client is pushed past the benches on Ice Pad B. (Dagley Media photo)

The new facility drawings. (Dagley Media photo)

There was a good turnout for the CCOA skate at the Sportsplex in Lantz. (Dagley Media photo)