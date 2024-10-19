ELMSDALE: The Warden for the Municipality of East Hants capped off councils final meeting before the Oct. 19 municipal election with a speech directed to the council in general, but especially the four who are running for re-election.

In the MEH seven of the 11 ridings seen councillors be acclaimed, with just four ridings facing a vote on Oct. 19.

She did indicate that this council will remain in place until Oct. 30 when the new council with possibly new councillors—at least one, in North Lantz-Milford Craig Merriam—being sworn in.

“I just like to take a brief moment to reflect back on the last four years,” Warden Eleanor Roulston began near the end of the council meeting on Wednesday night Oct. 16. “They have certainly flown by.

“When this council was sworn in, we were still in Covid wearing masks, plastic shields, and taking all the precautions that were needed at the time.

Roulston, who is also the councillor for the Rawdon-Kennetcook area, thanked them for making her the first ever woman Warden.

“I’d like to thank this council for allowing me the honour and privilege and the opportunity to serve as your Warden for the last four years,” she said.

“I have truly appreciated the opportunity and the trust that you placed in me, in electing me to fill this position, and I have done so to the very best of my ability, and I just wish to thank you.

“I’d also like to thank this council and every member of this council for your service for the past four years. We couldn’t get the work done that needs to be done without the work of each and every one of you.

“We don’t always agree on everything. And I can honestly say that I believe every member of this council votes with their heart and votes for what they truly believe is the best way forward.”

She couldn’t believe that four years had come and gone this quickly.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been four years already,” she said. “To those of you who are planning and coming back and continue to carry the torch, and to Councillor Deputy Ward Wayne Greene who is retiring from public life. I thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

To the new councillor from the Lantz area by acclamation (Craig Merriam) I am sure he will be made welcome.

“To the four of us who are facing challenges in this election, I wish you all well. That’s democracy.

“We have no way of knowing at this time, if all of us and or only a few of us will be here again, but I can say that for myself personally and for the rest of you, we can all take pride in having served our communities and done so out of a desire to give back and to help the communities that we represent.

“I wish you all the best as you move forward, and I wish all candidates all the best as we move forward.

“I just really wanted to give you all my heartfelt thanks for all your work this past year and thank you for the opportunity to serve as the warden.”