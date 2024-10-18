MILFORD: Work on a new Tug of War area has been started at Milford Recreation.

With the help of N.S. Power and Dowell’s Excavation and Backhoe Services, the new pole has been installed at the grounds.

It will benefit the Halifax East Hants tug of war team (all four area clubs are in this grouping) and the Milford women’s tug team.

The area that will be the new tug of war area. 9Submitted photo)

If you are interested in learning more about tug of war reach out to Shu-Mil 4-H (they are on facebook).

The plan is to be starting practice again in the Spring and looking for new members for the Women’s team!.

To be able to join the 4-H team you must be a member in good standing between the ages of 9 – 21.

Registration is currently open for members ages 7 – 21 though.