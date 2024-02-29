Celebrating kindness at Holland Road Elementary School

FLETCHERS LAKE: The following is a video posted on Anti-Bullying Day, which was Feb. 28.

The video was posted and done by the provincial government. It was shared on their YouTube page along with other social platforms.

In the video, students and teachers at Holland Road Elementary came together to stand against bullying and celebrate kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT:

We thought it was worthwhile to share the video on The Laker News website as well.

February 28 was Anti-Bullying Day in Canada.

Nova Scotia also recognizes the second Thursday at the start of each school year as Stand Up Against Bullying Day.