Two men arrested after alleged assault at Elmsdale gas station

ELMSDALE: Two men have been arrested and have charges pending following an alleged assault at an Elmsdale gas station, police say.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said on Feb. 25 at approximately 1 p.m. RCMP received a report of an altercation that had just occurred at a service station in Elmsdale.

“Further investigation led officers to learn that a 38-year-old man from Elmsdale had been assaulted by two other men (52-years-old and 28-years-old) while he was trying to pump gas,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said as result, the two men were arrested and released for a court appearance in April.

As charges have not yet been filed with the court, the RCMP is not in a position to release their names, he added.

“The public should be aware that the men were known to each other and this was not a random act,” said Const. Burns.