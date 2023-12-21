ELMSDALE: RCMP have charged a youth in a hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said police responded to the incident at the Elmsdale Sobeys parking lot on Dec. 6.

It was reported that an adult male had been struck by a motor vehicle driven by a 17–year-old youth who had since fled the scene.

“On arrival, officers gathered evidence and, along with EHS, rendered assistance to the injured man,” said Const. Burns.

He said the 17-year-old suspect, who is from Halifax County, was located and arrested without incident on Dec. 7.

He was released from custody and will appear in Youth Court at a later date.

Const. Burns said the youth has been charged with assault with a weapon (vehicle), failing to remain on scene, and uttering threats.