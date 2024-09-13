SACKVILLE/BEAVER BANK: Attention Sackville-Beaver Bank (HRM District 15) residents.

The Laker News will be doing one on one video interviews with both candidates, Paul Russell – Councillor for Lower Sackville / District 15 and Billy Gillis for District 15.

We are reaching out to you the residents to submit ONE QUESTION/TOPIC per person that we will consider asking.

The deadline to submit is SEPT. 18 at 4 p.m.

The organizers will then narrow it down to the final questions that will be asked of each candidate based on which questions are received.​

To submit questions go to: https://district15.thelakernews.com/ and fill out the form.

We would like to thank Joanne Pullin – Halifax Real Estate for sponsoring the video interview question and answer with the candidates.

We thank you for participating in this.