ATV rider faces charges after arrest on Hwy 102 in Elmsdale

LANTZ: A 20-year-old Elmsdale man is facing charges of assault with a weapon and other offences following an incident along Hwy 102 near Elmsdale on Jan. 20.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers observed an ATV and rider passing a car while travelling northbound on Highway 102 near Elmsdale.

“The officer was not in a position to intercept and radioed ahead to a second officer who awaited the ATV’s arrival. The second officer observed the rider stop and get off his ATV in the median near Exit 8A Lantz, thus allowing the officer to approach on foot.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said as the officer drew near, the rider jumped back on the ATV and attempted to flee.

“The officer placed the rider under arrest and grabbed him as he tried to escape,” he said.

The ATV lost traction on ice, and the officer was able to safely separate the rider from his machine and handcuff him before further attempts to evade capture could be made.

Police seized and towed the ATV from the scene.

S/Sgt. Bushell said this particular rider and his ATV has been the subject of numerous complaints of dangerous and reckless driving in the corridor area of East Hants for the past year.

“As such, application will be made to the province to have the vehicle held,” he said. “For his indiscretions during this incident, the driver, he is criminal charges for flight from police and assault with a weapon.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man is also facing charges of dangerous driving from an incident on December 13. Lastly, the ma was served a ticket for operating an ATV on the highway and operating an ATV without a permit.