Hammonds Plains man charged with human trafficking

HAMMONDS PLAINS: A 45-year-old Hammonds Plains man has been charged by the N.S. Human Trafficking team with multiple offence related to human trafficking.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the investigation began on October 25, 2021 and resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Daniel Norton, of Hammonds Plains, on January 26, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Northon has been charged with:·

– Trafficking in Persons (2 counts – Section 279.01 C.C. and 279.02 C.C.)

· Uttering Threats

· Assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Sexual Assault

ADVERTISEMENT:

Norton remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on January 28. The victim has been offered support regarding this matter.

The Nova Scotia Provincial Human Trafficking Unit lead the investigation and was assisted by Halifax District RCMP.

If you are or have been trafficked, or believe someone you know is being trafficked, the RCMP has a support line you can call or text. It is monitored 24 hours a day by a police officer: 902-449-2425. The callers can choose to leave their information anonymously.

Anonymous calls can also be made by contacting Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

File # 21-1663932