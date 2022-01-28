FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Eighteen drivers were charged with impaired operation of a vehicle during 2021 in the Beaver Bank and Fall River areas, statistics for the year from Halifax District RCMP show.

In a release, Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the force charged 528 drivers with impaired-related offences.

The breakdown was as follows:

251 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

Seven charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug

45 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

225 issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

The Laker News asked Cpl. Croteau for a breakdown even further to the numbers in the Fall River and Beaver Bank areas.

For Fall River, that zone includes Aerotech Park; Grand Lake; Oakfield; Wellington; Waverley; Fall River; and Windsor Junction.

For Beaver Bank, the area zone encompasses Kinsac; Beaver Bank Villa; Middle Beaver Bank; and Beaver Bank.

In the Beaver Bank zone, there was one seven-day suspension issued for impaired driving; and three impaired driving charges laid.

For the Fall River zone, RCMP laid 15 impaired driving charges; and issued 10 impaired driving suspensions. That number was led by five, seven-day suspensions; three 24-hour suspensions; one 15-day suspension; and one 30-day suspension.

Officers remind the public that if they see dangerous driving, report it to police when it is safe to do so.

It is helpful to include the location of the vehicle, a description of the driver and vehicle (including license plate number, colour, make and model) as well as the vehicle’s direction of travel.