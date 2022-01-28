From the Firehouse – Dec. 2021 calls

Brought to you by

ELMSDALE: Here is a look at the calls for December 2021 from participating fire departments in this month’s From the Firehouse column.

The stats also include an overall look at the top calls from the year 2021, as provided by each participating department.

Thank you to the departments that have provided stats for this month: Elmsdale fire; Enfield fire; Nine Mile River fire; Kennetcook fire; Stewiacke fire; Mount Uniacke fire; and Lantz fire.

For Enfield Fire, they responded to 10 calls, led by four medical assists. They also had two alarm activations; one mutual aid call; one mvc; one brush fire; and one other call.

Elmsdale fire responded to 24 calls during December, led by eight medical assists. They also had seven mvc calls; three fires; two investigation calls; two alarm activations; and two power pole fires.

For the year 2021, Elmsdale heard the “sound of their people” tone 272 times. That list of calls included 114 medical assists; 61 mvc’s’; 30 alarm activations; 28 structure fires; 14 investigations; seven power pole fires; seven brush fires; six vehicle fires; three flue fires; and two spills.

For Milford Fire, December was their busiest month with 16 Calls. It was also the busiest month for Motor Vehicle Accidents having them respond to 8 Vehicle Accidents. From these 16 calls, 10 were to assist their Mutual Aid partners.

For 2021, Milford Fire had 18 dedicated members and responded to a total of 110 calls. Out of these calls, 59 of them were during the weekday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. For the department, 48 of these (majority) were MVC’s and 11 were for residential Structure Fires.

Milford assisted their neighbouring Mutual Aid Departments on 74 calls in 2021.

Lantz fire responded to 26 calls in December, with 16 of those being medical assists. They also had three structure fires; two mvc’s; wo alarm activations; two heating equipment fires; and one electrical fire.

In 2021, they had 216 calls. A breakdown of the calls was not available.

For Stewiacke fire, they had 14 calls last month, led by seven medical assists. They also were toned out for three mvc’s; two mutual aid calls; one lift assist; and one alarm activation.

Total calls for 2021 was the department’s lowest yet with just 98 calls. The top three calls for Stewiacke were MVC’s at 25; mutual aid responses to neighbouring departments 21 calls; and medical assists.

Other miscellaneous calls they had included fire alarms, grass fires, car vs animals, car fires, trees on the power lines and fire on the train tracks. There was just one structure fire in their district.

Nine Mile River fire had five calls in December, led by two mvc’s and single calls each for a structure fire; transformer fire; and power lines down.

In 2021 the department responded to 65 calls, led by 29 mutual aid calls. They also had 12 mvc’s; eight medical assists as their top three calls.

For Uniacke & District volunteer fire, they had 19 calls in December, led by 11 medical assists; three mvc’s; and one call each of public assist; alarm activation; structure fire; vehicle fire; and fire investigation.

In 2021, the department had 197 calls with medical assists leading the way at 111 calls. They also had 44 mvc’s; nine mutual aid requests; nine alarm activations; three illegal fires; three brush fires; three power lines arcing; two other fires; two structure fires; two vehicle fires; two investigations; one gas leak; one public assistance; one rescue/entrapment (non-MVC); one rescue (other); one spill; and one rescue (water).

The firefighters of Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets on our behalf for the Provincial Firefighter 50/50. We were able to purchase a 4-seater side by side and trailer with the funds raised from this draw. We are very thankful for your support!

Kennetcook fire had 10 responses in the month, led by four mvc’s; three structure fires; two medical assists; and one chimney fire.

Last year, they had 60 calls led by 40 mutual aid requests; seven medical assists; three structure fires; two mvc’s; two vehicle fires; two fire alarms; one woods fire; one ATV request; one ATV accident; and one brush fire.

