Autism Aviators get inclusive experience at Halifax Stanfield Airport

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Autism Nova Scotia and Halifax Stanfield International Airport have once again teamed up to host Autism Aviators, an inclusive and educational event designed for Autistic people to become more familiar and comfortable with the air travel experience.

On Saturday Nov. 22, at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Autism Aviators provides participants with a guided, hands-on walkthrough of the airport journey, including check-in, security screening, waiting in departures, and boarding an aircraft (without actual travel).

The event offers a supportive, sensory-friendly environment where participants can experience what it’s like to travel by air, reducing stress and increasing confidence for future trips.

“We are so grateful for the chance to experience the processes and environment of air travel prior to the real deal so we are all better prepared. We are hoping to reschedule a trip soon and are very hopeful it will be positive for everyone now that we know exactly what to expect,” said a parent of Autism

Aviators participant.

This year’s Autism Aviators event is made possible through the generous support of Porter Airlines, whose team plays an important role in helping bring the experience to life for participants.

“The travel journey is something we hope all of our passengers look forward to, and our team

welcomes the opportunity to support programs such as Autism Aviators that help individuals build

confidence and comfort for future trips,” said Kent Woodside, executive vice president and COO, Porter Airlines.

“Autism Aviators helps create a sense of belonging and confidence for autistic travelers and their families,” said Amanda Alexander, CEO, Autism Nova Scotia.

“We’re grateful to partner with Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Porter Airlines through this program designed to make air travel more accessible and inclusive for our community.”

Autism Aviators first launched at Halifax Stanfield in 2016 and has since become an annual event

that demonstrates the impact of collaboration, inclusion, and accessibility in action.

Through this partnership, Autism Nova Scotia and Halifax Stanfield continue to support understanding and inclusion in air travel, one boarding pass at a time.

“Ensuring Halifax Stanfield is an accessible and inclusive airport for all travellers remains a top priority for our organization,” said Joyce Carter, CEO and President of the Halifax International Airport Authority.

“Our partnership with Autism Nova Scotia through the Autism Aviators program reinforces our commitment to reducing barriers and supporting travellers who may benefit from extra preparation before their journey.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with community partners to ensure our airport reflects the needs of the people we serve.”