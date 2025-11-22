Shubenacadie man dies in Hwy 215 collision in Rines Creek

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

RINES CREEK: A 44-year-old Shubenacadie man has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.

RCMP say that on Nov. 21 at approximately 4:04 p.m., RCMP from East Hants along with local fire services including form Shubenacdie fire and EHS responded to the collision on Hwy 215.

Responding officers located a Nissan Pathfinder that appeared to have gone off the road into a ditch.

The driver and only occupant, a 44-year-old man from Shubenacadie, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said on Saturday afternoon.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The section of Hwy. 215 from Mosher Road to the Penn Hills Golf Course was closed for several hours .

File #: 2025-1723437