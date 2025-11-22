Holiday Spectacular coming to Knox United Church next month

(Pexels.com photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Knox Sackville Community Arts Series and the Sackville Community Band Society are bringing a Holiday Spectacular to the Knox United Church in December.

The event will be put on with the Sackville Community Band under the direction of Danielle Chute, and the Sackville Concert Band under the direction of Jim Forde.

It will take place on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at Knox United Church in Lower Sackville.

The church is located at 567 Sackville Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Society’s popular Community and Concert bands again return to Knox to perform their annual Christmas Concerts in an afternoon filled with festive music and joy.

Please join them and featured vocalist Wendy Woodland on December 13 at 2:00 pm for their “Holiday Spectacular.”

All are welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted.