It’s the big day! Lions Xmas Express Parade of Lights, Fall River Tree Lighting today

Food items will be collected along the route for the Lions Xmas Express parade of lights. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The countdown clock is almost at zero for the Fall River Lions Xmas Express Parade of Lights and the Fall River Christmas Tree Lighting put on by the FRABA Tree Lighting Committee, and sponsored by the Waverley Animal Hospital.

It all starts at 4:30 p.m. today Nov. 22 with the parade which will line up at Lockview High School and head down to the Fall River Plaza, before ending after going around to the back of the Shoppers Drug Mart.

Along the parade route sports teams and community groups will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Lions Xmas Express food drive.

The Christmas Tree lighting is expected to take place at 5:30pm or shortly after.

After the parade arrives at the Plaza music will begin with Brennan and Anna MacDonald and the Joyful Sounds Holiday Vocal Group.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive to the stage, there will be some fun times and speeches, and before long it will be time to countdown to the tree lighting and light up our Christmas tree behind the DQ in the plaza.

There will be cider from Sobeys; hot chocolate and timbits from Fall River Tim’s, treats and more treats from other local businesses, and lots of holiday cheer to go around.

Also, if you can’t make it–even if you can but want to watch afterwards–tune in to our livestream in conjunction with Dagley Media which will start at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The livestream can be found at: Livestream – Lions Xmas Express Parade and Fall River Tree Lighting

The Fall River Tree Lighting would not be possible without the following:

The Lions Xmas Express would like to thank their supporters:

