East Hants Featured

Centre Rawdon, Lower Sackville men caught for impaired driving in 24 hour span

ByPat Healey

Nov 21, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #Centre Rawdon, #drinking and driving, #drunk drviing, #impaired driving, #Lower Sackville, #RCMP, #Timberlea
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK/LOWER SACKVILLE: A 58-year-old Centre Rawdon man and a 24-year-old man from Lower Sackville were two of three drivers RCMP arrested and charged for impaired driving during a 24-hour period on Nov. 19-20.

On November 19, at approximately 11:03 p.m., an RCMP officer on proactive patrol in Lower Sackville observed a Volkswagen Passat run a red light on Sackville Dr.

The officer activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, but the Passat increased its speed.

“The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot in the 600 block of Sackville Dr., where the officer arrested him for Flight from Police,” a spokesperson said. “The officer then observed signs of impairment and demanded the driver, a 24-year-old man from Lower Sackville, provide a roadside breath sample.”

Police said the man refused.

He is facing charges of Failure to Comply with a Demand. He was released and will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date. 

On November 20, at approximately 12:14 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla in the 2100 block of Beaver Bank Rd. 

“An officer located the Toyota Corolla travelling south on Beaver Bank Rd. and initiated a traffic stop,” said the spokesperson.

“The driver exhibited signs of impairment.”

After a roadside screening test, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He was transported to Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided two breath samples of 120% and 110 mg%.

The 58-year-old man of Centre Rawdon was released and will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date. 

On November 19, at approximately 12:53 p.m., an RCMP officer observed a westbound Cadillac XT4 driving erratically on Hwy. 103 in Timberlea.

“A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Timberlea, displayed signs of impairment,” said the spokesperson.

She refused a roadside breath demand.

Police said the woman was arrested for Failure to Comply with a Demand.

She was released pending a Halifax Provincial Court appearance at a later date. 

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of deaths on Nova Scotia roadways. To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 25-167891, 25-168123, 25-168139

