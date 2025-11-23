Photos/Video: Kicking off the holidays with the Lions Xmas Parade, FRABA Tree Lighting

Joyful Sounds tree lighting group perform a Christmas song during the tree lighting livestream. (Dagley Media photo)

FALL RIVER: The holidays kicked off in Fall River in magical style on Saturday night.

The Lions Xmas Express Parade of Lights (believed to be the largest one with number of participants in recent years) and Fall River Tree Lighting, put on by the Fall River and Area Business Association and sponsored by the Waverley Animal Hospital, saw people brave the rain from Mother Nature to take in both events.

An estimated 1,000 people were at the tree lighting event as the sounds of the Joyful Sounds Tree Lighting group and talented Anna and Brennan MacDonald took the stage, while Mrs. Claus (our Pat Healey’s favourite) and Santa came by to talk with all the good little boys and girls in the crowd.

Here is the FULL EDIT of the Livestream as produced by Dagley Media and The Laker News from Saturday’s livestream (Nov. 22):

A Nintendo switch 2 was drawn for as were gift cards from the Fourth Lock and a Sobeys gift card as they did a fundraising draw for the Lions Xmas Express Food drive.

Lots of food was collected for the Lions Xmas Express food drive along the parade route from Lockview High to Shoppers at the Fall River Plaza.

Minions wrapped up the parade following Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey with a LHS girls hockey team jersey on and Deb Peddle-Hann talk about the floats as they pass by the DQ during the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

Brennan and Anna MacDonald perform during the tree lighting. (Dagley Media photo)

Station 45 Fall River firefighters led the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

Fall River Dragons and Lockview High Dragons football in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

Tree lighting co-hosts were Louise MacDonald and Pat Healey. Here they share a little laugh as the tree lighting part begins. (Dagley Media photo)

Jason Crowell answers a question from Louise about the tree. (Dagley Media photo)

Payzant’s Home Hardware in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd. (Dagley Media photo)

The Aerotec Engines bus was all decked up for the holidays. (Dagley Media photo)