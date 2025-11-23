Photos/Video: Kicking off the holidays with the Lions Xmas Parade, FRABA Tree Lighting

FALL RIVER: The holidays kicked off in Fall River in magical style on Saturday night.
The Lions Xmas Express Parade of Lights (believed to be the largest one with number of participants in recent years) and Fall River Tree Lighting, put on by the Fall River and Area Business Association and sponsored by the Waverley Animal Hospital, saw people brave the rain from Mother Nature to take in both events.
An estimated 1,000 people were at the tree lighting event as the sounds of the Joyful Sounds Tree Lighting group and talented Anna and Brennan MacDonald took the stage, while Mrs. Claus (our Pat Healey’s favourite) and Santa came by to talk with all the good little boys and girls in the crowd.
Here is the FULL EDIT of the Livestream as produced by Dagley Media and The Laker News from Saturday’s livestream (Nov. 22):
ADVERTISEMENT:
A Nintendo switch 2 was drawn for as were gift cards from the Fourth Lock and a Sobeys gift card as they did a fundraising draw for the Lions Xmas Express Food drive.
Lots of food was collected for the Lions Xmas Express food drive along the parade route from Lockview High to Shoppers at the Fall River Plaza.
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: