East Preston man charged with impaired driving after Hwy 118 collision

ByPat Healey

Nov 24, 2025 #East Preston, #Halifax, #Hwy 118, #impaired driving, #RCMP, #Waverley
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: A 38-year-old East Preston man faces charges of impaired driving following a collision on Highway 118 in Waverley, police say.

The collision took place on Nov. 22 at approximately 7:37 p.m. RCMP officers and fire services from Station 45 and Station 41 responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 118 northbound in Waverley.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an overturned Dodge Ram in the ditch. 

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was not physically injured.

Responding officers observed the driver, a 38-year-old man from East Preston, displaying signs of impairment and arrested him for impaired driving. 

The man was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples; they registered 240 mg% and 230 mg%. 

The man was released and will face charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Over 80 mg% when he appears in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is never worth the risk. 

Impaired driving endangers lives, devastates families and impacts entire communities.  Safety is everyone’s responsibility.  To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911. 

File #: 25-169601

