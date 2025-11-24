Guysborough wind project receives environmental assessment approval

A wind energy project has received its EA approval for Guysborough County. (Province of Nova Scotia photo/submitted)

GUYSBOROUGH: The Setapuktuk Wind Project received its environmental assessment approval on Nov. 24.

Owned by EverWind NS Holdings Ltd. in partnership with Membertou Development Corp., it will be located in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.



The project will generate 432 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity from 54 eight-MW turbines, with the clean electricity used by EverWind to power its green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Point Tupper, Richmond County.



Using wind energy will prevent 730,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Once construction begins in late 2026, the project is expected to:

– create 350 to 400 jobs over the two-year construction period and 20 to 35 full-time jobs once operational

– generate about $3.74 million in annual municipal tax revenue for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

The project must comply with 58 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health.

Quick Facts:

– construction on the Setapuktuk Wind Project is expected to begin in late 2026, with operations starting mid-2028

– it is expected to operate for 35 years

– Setapuktuk is the Mi’kmaw word for Guysborough



Additional Resources:

Environmental assessment approval for Setapuktuk Wind Project: https://novascotia.ca/nse/ea/setapuktuk-wind/