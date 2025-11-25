Atlantic Economic Panel launched to drive long-term growth across region

Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, has appointed members of the first-ever Atlantic Economic Panel. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Atlantic Canada is entering what federal officials and business leaders describe as one of the most pivotal economic moments in the region’s history — and a new panel of well-known leaders has been assembled to help shape what comes next.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice, Attorney General of Canada, and the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), has appointed seven respected figures from across Atlantic Canada to form the first-ever Atlantic Economic Panel.

Their mandate: chart a clear, practical path for job growth, productivity, and long-term economic strength in a region facing rapid technological change and shifting global markets.

“We are bringing together top local business leaders because we want Atlantic Canadians to get their fair share of the opportunities coming to our region,” said Fraser.

“This work cannot fall on government alone and I am thankful these leaders are stepping up for our region.”

Panel Members

The panel includes prominent business and community leaders with extensive experience in entrepreneurship, innovation, public service, and scaling companies:

Don Mills (Chair) – President of Crane Cove Holdings; co-founder of Narrative Research; former CEO of Corporate Research Associates; co-author of Toward Prosperity.

– President of Crane Cove Holdings; co-founder of Narrative Research; former CEO of Corporate Research Associates; co-author of Toward Prosperity. Cathy Bennett – Co-founder of Sandpiper Ventures; former CEO of Bennett Group; recognized leader in tech, energy, and public policy.

– Co-founder of Sandpiper Ventures; former CEO of Bennett Group; recognized leader in tech, energy, and public policy. Joyce Carter – President and CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority and a key figure in aviation-driven economic development.

– President and CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority and a key figure in aviation-driven economic development. Mike Cassidy – CEO of the Cassidy Group, which includes Coach Atlantic and Maritime Bus, and a longtime multi-sector entrepreneur.

– CEO of the Cassidy Group, which includes Coach Atlantic and Maritime Bus, and a longtime multi-sector entrepreneur. J. Scott McCain – Chairman of McCain Foods and President of JSM Capital.

– Chairman of McCain Foods and President of JSM Capital. Chief Terry Richardson – Chief of Pabineau First Nation; former CAF member; advocate for community health and mining-sector opportunity.

– Chief of Pabineau First Nation; former CAF member; advocate for community health and mining-sector opportunity. Anne Whelan – CEO of Seafair Capital; lead director with the Bank of Canada; corporate director and community leader.

What the Panel Will Do

Beginning in 2026, panel members will meet with residents, businesses, and community organizations across the four Atlantic provinces. Their work will focus on identifying:

Which sectors — such as clean energy, defence, and tourism — are best positioned for growth

Barriers limiting the region’s economic potential

Regulatory, structural, and cultural challenges facing businesses

Opportunities to boost productivity and support small and medium-sized enterprises

The group will prepare a single, comprehensive report with recommendations for both government and private-sector partners.

The final submission is expected by late Summer 2026, with the report publicly released.

Mills said Atlantic Canada is in a rare moment of opportunity — one that requires boldness.

“As David Campbell and I have written in our recent book Toward Prosperity, the region is at a moment in time to take advantage of the momentum that has been established,” he noted.

“It is my hope that the Atlantic Economic Panel will contribute to that effort and momentum.”

Why It Matters

Ottawa says the panel’s work will align with Canada’s broader economic goals, from attracting global investment to diversifying trade, while highlighting areas where Atlantic Canada can take a national leadership role. Their recommendations are expected to guide future federal and private-sector decisions around job creation, innovation, and community development across the region.

Quick Facts

The Atlantic Economic Panel will operate until September 2026 .

. Engagement sessions across Atlantic Canada will begin in 2026 , with details coming in the new year.

, with details coming in the new year. The final report will include practical steps aimed at raising productivity, growing jobs, and strengthening long-term economic growth.