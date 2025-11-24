Elmsdale fire preparing for annual food/toy drive through community

A food/toy drive through several Elmsdale neighbourhoods is set for Nov. 30. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: The annual Christmas parade and food/toy drive through several subdivisions in Elmsdale is set to take place on Nov. 30.

The parade, done in part by the Elmsdale Volunteer Fire Department, will begin at 5 p.m. on Kali Lane and then head to Elmwood subdivision (see below planned route).

For any kids that haven’t got their letter sent to Santa yet, firefighters received confirmation from Santa that he will be collecting letters during the parade.

Please include your address with the letter and Santa will write back before Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The route scheduled for Elmwood subdivision on Nov. 30. (Submitted photo)

The schedule for parade route as provided by Elmsdale Fire:

-start at the bottom of Kali Ln, proceed to top then back to Hwy #2

-enter Elmwood Dr and proceed to Blakeley Ln

-across Blakeley Ln and onto Hemlock Dr

– down Hemlock Dr and enter the top part of Elmwood Dr

– proceed to the top of Vernon crt then return to Hemlock dr

– continue down Hemlock Dr to Endale Dr

– proceed down Endale Dr to Tannery Dr

– make the loop of Tannery Dr to complete the parade