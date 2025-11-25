New non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield and Brussels announced by Air Canada

Air Canada is launching a new non-stop service between Halifax and Brussels. (Submitted photo/Hfx Stanfield on FB)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: Waffles, chocolate, and fries, oh my!

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is delighted to welcome Air Canada’s new non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield and Brussels Airport, launching in the summer of 2026, providing travellers with

easy access to Belgium’s capital and beyond.

“This exciting new route is a significant milestone for Halifax Stanfield and for our region,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA.

“Air Canada’s continued investment in our market strengthens Halifax’s position as an international gateway and creates new possibilities for business, tourism, and exploring the world.”

Starting June 18, 2026, Air Canada will operate a seasonal Halifax–Brussels route three times a week using a narrow body aircraft with both Premium and Economy cabins.

Brussels will become the airline’s second non-stop international service at Halifax Stanfield, joining its long-standing, year-round, daily service to London Heathrow.

“Air Canada is excited to add Brussels, our second international destination from Halifax, for Summer 2026.

“Brussels is a gateway to Europe and Africa with our Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, and our new route opens up a multitude of travel choices for customers on both sides of the Atlantic, while strengthening local economic ties and tourism,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President – Air Canada Cargo, at Air Canada.

With a flight time of approximately six hours, Air Canada’s new non-stop service between Halifax and Brussels will provide international visitors with streamlined access to Canada’s scenic East Coast.

“Nova Scotia has long-standing ties to Belgium, and the country remains an important trading partner”, said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development, Province of Nova Scotia.

“We’re happy that Air Canada is providing a seasonal route that will help keep Nova Scotia and Brussels connected at a time when Nova Scotia is focused on establishing new markets for our products and services, growing our economy and making it easier for people to visit our province.”

With the addition of this new route, Nova Scotia travellers can also enjoy greater choice, enhanced flexibility, and a simple one-stop journey to destinations that were once much harder to reach from Halifax.

“This announcement underscores the strength of our region and the increasing demand for international connections,” said Carter.

“We’re pleased to continue working with Air Canada, our largest and longest-serving airline partner, to expand Halifax’s global reach and welcome more visitors to Nova Scotia and the entire Atlantic Region.”

From To Days of Week Seasonal Dates of Operation

Halifax (YHZ) Brussels (BRU) Tue, Thu, Sat Jun.18, 2026 – Sep. 5, 2026

Brussels (BRU) Halifax (YHZ) Wed, Fri, Sun Jun.19, 2026 – Sep. 6, 2026