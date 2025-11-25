Local barbershop quartet “Synergy” crowned Harmony, Inc. Queens of Harmony

Harmony Queens (L to R): Sue Kember (baritone), Jennifer Cleveland (lead), Adèle Merritt (bass), Corinna Garriock (tenor) (Submitted photo)

ScotianAires Chorus and Synergy Quartet shine on the international stage

HALIFAX: Area 1 of Harmony, Inc., representing Eastern Canada, is celebrating a momentous achievement following the 2025 Harmony, Inc. International convention and contest, held recently in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The ScotianAires Chorus and Synergy Quartet represented Area 1 with distinction at the annual international contests, highlighting the exceptional talent and artistry of women’s barbershop singing in Canada.

In an extraordinary triumph, Synergy Quartet was crowned the 2025 Queens of Harmony, capturing the top international title in women’s barbershop harmony.

The quartet includes two members of the ScotianAires — Sue Kember (Director) and Jennifer Cleveland — along with Adèle Merrit, Director of Valley Voices Chorus, and Corinna Garriock, Associate Director.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This victory is especially significant as it marks the first time since 1993 that a quartet from Area 1 has earned this prestigious honour, and only the third time in history that an Area 1 quartet has achieved the international crown.

Previous Area 1 winners include Metro Music Machine Quartet in 1991 and Spectrum Quartet in 1993.

As Synergy assumes the title of Queens of Harmony, they also take on the role of ambassadors —representing women’s barbershop excellence, community strength, and Canadian pride on the international platform.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible achievement,” said Kim Logan, President ScotianAires. “Synergy’s win is a testament to the dedication, artistry, and passion for harmony that runs deep in our Canadian barbershop community.

“It’s been over 30 years since an Area 1 quartet has captured the crowns, and we couldn’t be prouder to see them come home again.”

The annual Harmony, Inc. Contest & Convention brings together women’s barbershop choruses and quartets from across North America to compete in a celebration of musical excellence, sisterhood, and performance. Founded in 1959, Harmony, Inc. continues to champion women’s voices and the joy of a cappella harmony across borders.

Harmony, Inc. is an international, non-profit organization whose purpose is “Empowering all women through education, friendship, and singing.” In simplest terms, Harmony, Inc. is staying true to the reasons it exists — and it knows who it is. For decades, the organization has provided a venue for women to express themselves, make quality music together, and form bonds beyond measure.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Harmony, Inc. plans to continue doing just that and invites women everywhere to join the journey.

Area 1 currently includes 371 members in nine chapters located across the four Atlantic provinces: New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The ScotianAires Chorus, based in Halifax, is one of Canada’s most dynamic and award-winning women’s barbershop ensembles, known for its rich sound, high-energy performances, and community spirit.

Valley Voices is a vibrant a cappella chorus of diverse women from around the Annapolis Valley and beyond.

The harmonies they sing capture the hearts and minds of listeners and can move people emotionally like no other form of music.

(Thank you to Elaine from ScotianAires for sending us the above information)