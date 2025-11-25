The Laker News

Featured News

Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in Miller Lake West

ByPat Healey

Nov 25, 2025 #car fire, #fire, #firefighters, #Miller Lake West, #Perrin Drive, #Station 41 Waverley, #Station 45 Fall River
A photo from a resident of the flames from the vehicle fire off Perrin Drive in Miller Lake West. (Sudmitted photo)

MILLER LAKE WEST: A vehicle fire sent fire crews to the scene off Perrin Drive on Monday night Nov. 24.

The fire was in off a road at the end of Miller Lake West that does have a gate however lately the gate has been left open.

Station 45 Fall River and Station 41 Waverley were paged to respond to the vehicle fire.

A resident who messaged The Laker News about the vehicle fire said they have been having issues with other vehicle fires happening beyond this point as well along with illegal dumping.

No further information was available on the cause of the vehicle fire.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

A pattern of kindness

Nov 25, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Local barbershop quartet “Synergy” crowned Harmony, Inc. Queens of Harmony

Nov 25, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

New non-stop service between Halifax Stanfield and Brussels announced by Air Canada

Nov 25, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

News

A pattern of kindness

November 25, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in Miller Lake West

November 25, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Local barbershop quartet “Synergy” crowned Harmony, Inc. Queens of Harmony

November 25, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Dragons boys hockey team start season on fire, sit in third place

November 25, 2025 Pat Healey