Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in Miller Lake West

A photo from a resident of the flames from the vehicle fire off Perrin Drive in Miller Lake West. (Sudmitted photo)

MILLER LAKE WEST: A vehicle fire sent fire crews to the scene off Perrin Drive on Monday night Nov. 24.

The fire was in off a road at the end of Miller Lake West that does have a gate however lately the gate has been left open.

Station 45 Fall River and Station 41 Waverley were paged to respond to the vehicle fire.

A resident who messaged The Laker News about the vehicle fire said they have been having issues with other vehicle fires happening beyond this point as well along with illegal dumping.

No further information was available on the cause of the vehicle fire.