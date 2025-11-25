A pattern of kindness

A doggie shows off one of the tartan scarfs for pets that is on sale from the NS SPCA. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: Tartan has a history that spans centuries and countries.

Most notably, it is recognized as a symbol of family.

At the Nova Scotia SPCA, they have a long history of creating families, keeping families together, and supporting pet families through programs and services.

Across the province, and organization, the SPCA family spans adopters, donors, staff and volunteers; students and graduates from the Nova Scotia SPCA College of Animal Welfare; clients at Tartan Tails Veterinary Hospitals; customers at their SPCA Thrift Stores; and the animals adopted from their shelters, whom they lovingly refer to as SPCA Alumni.



They are delighted to launch their own tartan, officially registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans (registration number 14,382).

The Nova Scotia SPCA chose colours that represent the people and animals they serve, their provincial history, and their organization.

Red – Represents the first peoples of our province, the Mi’kmaq people.

Gold – Represents the over 400 years of contributions to our province by those of African descent.

Silver – This colour represents protection, as well as our founding as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty.

Blue – A colour to represent welcoming newcomers to the shores of Nova Scotia.

Green – The colour of new beginnings; for animals, people, families. Whatever brings you to the SPCA.

White – The eternal colour of hope. Hope for a future where animals are safe and healthy.

Several items for both pets and pet families are available for purchase as a fundraiser.

The Nova Scotia SPCA has partnered with local small business, Tartan Gal Designs, to create beautiful, handmade items using woven fabric (poly/viscose).



You can purchase items now for the holidays at www.novascotiaspca.ca/tartan-order/.

Support the NS SPCA in your area through their Rafflebox 5050 at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsspca