Awareness campaign launched as N.S. enters hurricane season

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is entering the height of hurricane season, and now is the time for residents to prepare for these extreme weather events.

To help with this, the Province is launching an awareness campaign with advice and information people can use to protect themselves and their properties before a hurricane or tropical storm happens.

“I know we’re all feeling weather-weary, but hurricane season is upon us,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office. “The best time to plan and prepare is before a hurricane or tropical storm occurs.”

“Taking steps now to make an emergency plan and kit will ensure you and your family, friends and neighbours are ready before a storm reaches our province,” said Minister Lohr.

A hurricane’s strong winds and heavy rain can cause power outages, storm surges, flooding and property damage. People can get ready in advance by:

— having an emergency kit with food, water, medications, important documents and supplies to last for several days

— preparing property by trimming trees, securing loose items, and clearing gutters and storm drains

— making a plan for their families now, before one is needed.

The awareness campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of an active hurricane season this year.

They’re reminding Nova Scotians to closely monitor the WeatherCAN mobile application, the website https://Canada.ca/weather or its other weather channels for official hurricane alerts.

Quick Facts:

— hurricane season runs from June to November, with Nova Scotia experiencing peak storm activity in late August and September

— municipalities are responsible to have an emergency management plan in place and would lead the response to events in their areas

— Nova Scotia’s emergency management office works with municipalities to help them plan for emergencies and supports response efforts when major events happen



Additional Resources:

Updates and tips from Nova Scotia’s emergency management office are available at:

— website: https://novascotia.ca/Alerts

— Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyManagementOfficeNovaScotia/

— X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/nsemo