Heavy rain in N.S. this weekend, Environment Canada forecasts

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Environment Canada is forecasting for heavy rain this weekend, beginning Friday night Aug. 25.

The total rainfall is predicted ti reach or exceed 50 millimetres in a 24 hour period. Amounts could be significantly higher in places.

Western, Southwestern, northern and central Nova Scotia are expected to be where the heavy rains fall the most. It’s predicted to occur between Friday night until Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is the special weather statement posted on Environment Canada’s website:

The weather statement.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The forecast said rainfall amounts could exceed 25 millimetres per hour locally. Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Similar events have caused hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.