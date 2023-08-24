DEBERT: With impending poor weather forecast for Saturday, Air Show Atlantic is proceeding with a modified General Admission Only show on Friday August 25, 2023.

All Ticket holders for Saturday or any General Admission ticket can attend.

Friday promises to be a good weather day and the best chance to see the air display in full.

The gate will be open from 12 noon until 6 pm Friday. VIP, Drive-in and premium seating will not be available on Friday.

These Saturday tickets can be converted to general admission on Friday, or we will honour the ticket type on Sunday within our legal capacities.

If a ticket holder wants to attend on Sunday with their Saturday specialty ticket, we will do our best to accommodate upon arrival at site.

License limits and safety will affect our abilities.

Limited ground display and site services will be available Friday but are continuing to work over the next 20 hours to maximize fan experience.

General admission tickets are available at the gate.

“We take this action with our fans, performers and volunteers in mind as we produce a safe and exciting air show,” organizers said in a release.