Woman arrested, charged in Fall River gas station armed robbery

FALL RIVER: A 34-year-old Halifax area woman has been charged in connection with a late night robbery at a gas station in Fall River on July 30.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with Halifax District RCMP, said the HRP/RCMP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested the woman on Aug. 23.

The robbery occurred July 30 at approximately 9 p.m., at the Petro Canada on Hwy 2 in Fall River. Officers responded upon receiving report of the incident.

“Officers learned that a woman entered the gas station, presented a handgun and demanded money,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He said the woman then fled the scene in a sedan, driven by a man, with cash, cigarettes and lighters.

The store employee was not physically injured.

On August 23, the woman was located by members of the Halifax Regional Police Quick Response Unit and she was safely arrested.

She was held in custody overnight.

Laura Ann Johnson, 34, has a slew of charges as result.

She is charged with Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Breach of Probation.

Johnson was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Aug. 24 on the charges.

File #: 23-91310