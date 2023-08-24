WAVERLEY: An athlete from Cheema has won gold in the Unified competition at the World Canoe/Kayaking championship.

Matthew Casey of the Fall River area and teammate Laurent Lavigne kayaked to the gold medal win in the K-2 Unified division.

The club back at Cheema Aquatic Club is very proud of Matthew’s accomplishment.

The gold medal duo (Submitted photo)

Other Cheema athletes, Craig Spence and Sloan MacKenzei are also hitting the waters this weekend.

The two will be looking for similar success to Matt’s at the Worlds, being held in Duisburg, Germany.