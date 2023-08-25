VIDEO STORY: Air Show Atlantic hits the skies over Debert

DEBERT: Air Show Atlantic returns this weekend Aug. 26-27 with it’s family friendly, entertaining show taking off from Debert.

On Media Day, freelance journalist/videographer Matt Dagley got the opportunity to climb aboard the Canadian Queen and take in some of the fun that comes with the day for The Laker News.

Due to weather, the planned show for Aug. 26 was cancelled and a modified show took place Aug. 25.

The Canadian Queen. (Dagley Media photo)

The show is expected to go on in full on Sunday Aug. 27.

Here is Matt’s report in this video story, sponsored by Aerotec Engines.

Photos from the Media Day:

A wave from the pilot of the American Dream. (Dagley Media Photo)