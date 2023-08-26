BEAVER BANK: The following is a letter from Gord West, District Chief for Beaver Bank-Kinsac area with HRM Fire and chair of the volunteer board with the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.

With Hurricane and Tropical storm season upon us he shares some important information:

“As you are all aware this is prime time for Hurricanes and Tropical storms. We have seen our share of them in the past few years and there is a few brewing down south as we speak. My message to you for now is Be Ready.

“Over the past few year’s folks have been better at getting ready for these storms and have learned what is

required to get by for a few days. Lately we have had some significant events that have opened the eyes

of many people.

“Things that a lot of folks have never encountered before, floods, ice storms, major forest fires.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

What is involved in being ready?

“Well, there are a couple things that you need to be ready for. One is to be ready to spend a few days or more without the comforts you have now, power, heat, running water etc.

“Lately some of these events have gone on for more than 72 hours so it doesn’t hurt to be ready for a longer amount of time.”

“Most of the time we get a warning in plenty of time to get ready. But sometimes we get the one offs that take us by surprise like the wildfires and flash floods we’ve had recently.

“The other is, be ready to leave your home in a hurry for those events that we don’t get the luxury of

plenty of warning.

“This may consist of a backpack or carry on bag with some essentials in it like medications, Toiletries, a few clothes, contact numbers (insurance company) etc. Also, for pet owners you will need to have a plan for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The other hat I wear is I’m the Chairperson for the Board of Directors for the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.

“We at the Centre along with the Awareness Association have been trying to form what is called a Joint Emergency Management Team (JEM).

“This team would be a group of volunteers who would help out when we have to open the Community Centre for Comfort Centre or other things in the community to help out our neighbors etc.”

“We have opened the Centre a few times already not only for our community but also for other areas, like folks from the recent floods and wildfires.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

What would be involved?

“Volunteers may be asked to do a shift at the Centre while it’s open for a shelter. This may involve looking after making coffee, putting out snacks, making folks comfortable etc.

“Some shifts may be during the night as we can be called to open the Centre any hour of the day or night. We are also looking at getting a list together of vulnerable folks who will be checked on during an event

to make sure they are ok.

“These may be folks with a disability, seniors, people living alone etc.”

“If you are interested in joining our JEM Team or would like your name on the list to be checked in on,

give the Community Centre a call and have Jessica take your information.

” We are hoping to have a meeting in late September to meet with folks who may be interested in volunteering. If we have your information, we will call you for the meeting.”