Chamber announces finalists for 2023 Business Excellence Awards

By
Pat Healey
-
The 2023 BEA finalists have been announced. (EHDCC Photo)

ENFIELD: The finalists for the 2023 East Hants and Districts Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

The Laker News is among those slotting in as a finalist in the Business of the Year (1-6 employees) category  with Soaring Crane Sushi and The Beefy Weiner.

Winners will be announced at the awards gala in October at the Oakfield Golf & Country Club.

Other finalists include:

  1. Tourism / Hospitality:
  • Lily Pond Vintage
  • Raven’s Rest Retreat
  • Shangri-La Cottages
  1. New Business of the Year:
  • Corridor Wellness
  • Outta the Blue
  • Renew Health Inc.  
  1. Not for Profit:
  • After Trauma Empowerment Network
  • East Hants Family Resource Center
  • Elmsdale Community Garden

  1. Innovation of the Year:
  • After Trauma Empowerment Network
  • Aroma Mya
  • Elmsdale Community Garden 
  1. Agriculture of the Year:
  • Homestead Lavendar
  • Ravens Rest Retreat
  • Sunnycroft Farms Ltd.
  1. Young Entrepreneur:
  • Daniel and Amelia Heim – East Coast Detailing
  • Jessica with Paw-Some Adventures
  • Liam Crane with Soaring Crane Sushi
  1. Customer Service:
  • Autumn Heukshorst – PROTx
  • Nature Design Cleaning
  • Sally Manley – PROTx

  1. Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion:
  • Corridor Community Options for Adults
  • East Hants Aquatic Center
  • Elmsdale Community Garden 
  1. Business of the Year (1 – 6 employees)
  • Soaring Crane Sushi
  • The Beefy Weiner
  • The Laker News
  1. Business of the year (7+ Employees)
  • Brannen’s Service Center
  • Paw-Some Adventures
  • Sangster’s Automotive – Bumper to Bumper

