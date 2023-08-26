Chamber announces finalists for 2023 Business Excellence Awards

ENFIELD: The finalists for the 2023 East Hants and Districts Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

The Laker News is among those slotting in as a finalist in the Business of the Year (1-6 employees) category with Soaring Crane Sushi and The Beefy Weiner.

Winners will be announced at the awards gala in October at the Oakfield Golf & Country Club.

Other finalists include:

Tourism / Hospitality:

Lily Pond Vintage

Raven’s Rest Retreat

Shangri-La Cottages

New Business of the Year:

Corridor Wellness

Outta the Blue

Renew Health Inc.

Not for Profit:

After Trauma Empowerment Network

East Hants Family Resource Center

Elmsdale Community Garden

Innovation of the Year:

After Trauma Empowerment Network

Aroma Mya

Elmsdale Community Garden

Agriculture of the Year:

Homestead Lavendar

Ravens Rest Retreat

Sunnycroft Farms Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur:

Daniel and Amelia Heim – East Coast Detailing

Jessica with Paw-Some Adventures

Liam Crane with Soaring Crane Sushi

Customer Service:

Autumn Heukshorst – PROTx

Nature Design Cleaning

Sally Manley – PROTx

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion:

Corridor Community Options for Adults

East Hants Aquatic Center

Elmsdale Community Garden

Business of the Year (1 – 6 employees)

Soaring Crane Sushi

The Beefy Weiner

The Laker News

Business of the year (7+ Employees)