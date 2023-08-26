Chamber announces finalists for 2023 Business Excellence Awards

ENFIELD: The finalists for the 2023 East Hants and Districts Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced.
The Laker News is among those slotting in as a finalist in the Business of the Year (1-6 employees) category with Soaring Crane Sushi and The Beefy Weiner.
Winners will be announced at the awards gala in October at the Oakfield Golf & Country Club.
Other finalists include:
- Tourism / Hospitality:
- Lily Pond Vintage
- Raven’s Rest Retreat
- Shangri-La Cottages
- New Business of the Year:
- Corridor Wellness
- Outta the Blue
- Renew Health Inc.
- Not for Profit:
- After Trauma Empowerment Network
- East Hants Family Resource Center
- Elmsdale Community Garden
- Innovation of the Year:
- After Trauma Empowerment Network
- Aroma Mya
- Elmsdale Community Garden
- Agriculture of the Year:
- Homestead Lavendar
- Ravens Rest Retreat
- Sunnycroft Farms Ltd.
- Young Entrepreneur:
- Daniel and Amelia Heim – East Coast Detailing
- Jessica with Paw-Some Adventures
- Liam Crane with Soaring Crane Sushi
- Customer Service:
- Autumn Heukshorst – PROTx
- Nature Design Cleaning
- Sally Manley – PROTx
- Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion:
- Corridor Community Options for Adults
- East Hants Aquatic Center
- Elmsdale Community Garden
- Business of the Year (1 – 6 employees)
- Soaring Crane Sushi
- The Beefy Weiner
- The Laker News
- Business of the year (7+ Employees)
- Brannen’s Service Center
- Paw-Some Adventures
- Sangster’s Automotive – Bumper to Bumper