Jacy Grant captures world silver

DUISBURG, GERMANY: A canoe athlete from Wellington has struck world silver in Germany.

Jacy Grant, who competes out of Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley, finished second in the women’s C1, 1,000-metre race at the Speed Canoe-Kayak World Championships.

The C1, 1,000-metres is a non-Olympic discipline.

Jacy Grant. (CKC Image)

Grant finished the race in a time of 4:26.955, behind Chilean Maria Mailliard (4:24.958) who won gold.

Chinese athlete Li, Li was third in a time of (4:27.113).

The championships are taking place in Duisburg, Germany, and run until Aug. 27.