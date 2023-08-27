MacKenzie, Vincent qualify boat for Olympics; nab bronze at Worlds

DUISBURG, GERMANY: Sloan MacKenzie and her teammate Katie Vincent have won world bronze in women’s C2, 500-metres.

The Windsor Junction product and Vincent narrowly missed out on silver by 0.05 seconds as they settled for the third-place finish at the Canoe-Kayak Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany.

With the finish, that earned Canada a quota spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s C2, 500-metre race.

The athletes that will carry the canoe in the event, whether it is MacKenzie and Vincent or two other athletes, will be determined next year before the Olympics.

Sloan and Katie just finished 0.05 seconds shy of second in a very exciting race to the finish. (CKC Photo)

The two won their semi-final heat on Thursday to advance to the final on Saturday morning.

MacKenzie and Vincent raced from Lane five and finished across the line 0.05 seconds behind the second-place boat of Spain, with a time of 1:52.956.

Chinese racers Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun won gold with a time of 1:52.775, although they appeared to fade and swerve in their lane near the finish.

Spaniards Antia Jacome and Maria Corbera nabbed silver in a similar time, just ahead of Canada, with a time of 1:52.956.

Meanwhile, Cheema racer Craig Spence of Dartmouth and teammate Alix Plomteux placed just off the podium.

The duo came across the finish line in fourth place in the C2, 500-metre race semi-final.

Their time was 0:48/39, just 0.03 seconds behind the third-place boat.

The finish means they will race in the B Final on Sunday, the final day of competition.

Another local racer have helped secured Canada a quota boat for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fall River’s Michelle Russell, who competes out of Abenaki, finished sixth in the K1, 500-metre event.

That qualifies Canada a quota spot for the Olympics in that race.