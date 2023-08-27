OAKFIELD: The Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarships were presented to two students of Lockview High School in Fall River.

The scholarships are named after Brenda Wickstrom,who was the original treasurer for Fall River Rebels Basketball.

The scholarships are funded by Fall River Rebels and a group of Brenda’s friends and relatives.

The recipients for 2023 are: Anna MacDonald of Oakfield and Sam McInnis of Fall River.

They both receive $1,000.00 towards their schooling studies.

Both students are going on to take Science. Anna at Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford and Sam at University of British Columbia.

We wish the two all the best.