WINDSOR JUNCTION/FALL RIVER: It was an exciting weekend full of fun and activities for all as Keloose 2023 took place from Aug. 18-20.
This year’s volunteer-run festival had events take place at the LWF Hall, Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, and Windsor Junction Community Centre, the main host for kids and family day fun.
The event concluded with a great fireworks show done by locals who work with Fireworks FX, and wowed the crowd yet again.
That followed a great performance from the Homewreckers, circus performance by Luminosity Circus.
Earlier in the day it was young musicians from Joyful Sounds that kept the crowd’s attention, and food trucks helped tame those food cravings many had.
Here are some photos of the fun weekend that Keloose was as snapped by our Pat Healey:
