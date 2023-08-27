Sexton hits the ice with Mountain Kings AAA Hockey Academy

CONCORD, N.H.: A Fall River hockey player is taking his game south of the border for the upcoming hockey season.

Grant Sexton, who had donned the Major Bantam Rangers colours in Lantz and played with the Sackville U-16 AAA Kings, will lace them up in New Hampshire this winter.

Sexton headed down last week to begin training camp with the Mountain View Kings Academy, located in Concord, New Hampshire. It is a prep school based out of Bishop Brady High School.

The Kings announced his signing earlier in the summer on their Instagram page.

Sexton, 16, recorded 30 points in 39 games with the U-16 AAA Hockey League’s Kings last year.

In a callup role with the NS U-18 Hockey’s Halifax McDonald’s he had one assist in four games.

The forward is listed at five-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

For the Mountain Kings, they start their regular season on Sept. 13 according to their website.

Follow along at nhmountainkings.com.