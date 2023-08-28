COLUMN: MPs News & Views with MP Darrell Samson

The following is the SEPTEMBER 2023 column done by MP Darrell Samson, Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

It’s back to school time.

The first day of school for many students and teachers is quickly approaching. I am pleased to welcome back all the students and teachers who are returning and give a warm welcome to those who will be joining us for the first time. I hope you had the chance to rest, relax and recharge over the summer and are ready for an exciting and productive school year.

I sincerely appreciate all the teachers, support staff, school boards, administrators and parents who work tirelessly throughout the school year to prepare students for success and ensure they have the proper supports. As a former educator, your efforts are noticed and are very appreciated.

I would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy, and successful 2023-2024 school year!

MP Darrell Samson serves up coffee on Camp Day.

TIM HORTON’S CAMP DAY

I had lots of fun serving the people of Fall River On Wednesday July 19 in honour of #TimsCampDay!



Since 1991, Camp Day has raised $236 million for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps – where for over 50 years, 300,000 youth ages 12-16 have participated in leadership development programs at no cost to them or their families.

Canada Disability Act

There are 6.2 million persons with disabilities living in Canada. However, the harsh reality is that a person with a disability is twice as likely to live in poverty than a person without a disability.

The Canada Disability Benefit Act is now a permanent part of our social safety net, and it has the potential to lift hundreds of thousands of people out of poverty.

The Canada Disability Benefit will provide low-income working-age persons with disabilities a monthly federal income supplement.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/news/2023/06/landmark-canada-disability-benefit-legislation-receives-royal-assent.html?fbclid=IwAR1HG506go0IWQPx5_5eEFNc7cIENEceECTDNsGh-_m90SS–Ov4fLiwFbk

Canada Disability Act. (Submitted photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION COMMUNITY CENTRE KIDS CAMP

In July, I had a great time visiting the Windsor Junction Community Centre Kids Camp.

It was great to see the good work the counsellors do as well as the energy of our younger constituents.

WJCC summer camp. (Submitted photo)

Flood damage in N.S. (submitted photo)

NOVA SCOTIA FLOODS

In July, Nova Scotia suffered devastating floods. The Honourable Sean Fraser, on behalf of the federal government, announced special measures for Nova Scotians who have been effected by the recent floods.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will issue free replacement documents that have been damaged, destroyed, or lost such as: permanent resident cards, proof of citizenship, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports, and other travel documents.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2023/07/free-replacement-documents-for-canadians-and-special-measures-for-people-affected-by-flooding-in-nova-scotia.html?fbclid=IwAR2acBEGBnsJhtH1JKvPk038dHJAdsaBVWNcd93FLPFtN2XIqSEGucaY0Js