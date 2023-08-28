PSA from Hike Nova Scotia on upcoming guided hikes

HALIFAX: The following is a Public Service Announcement on upcoming guided hikes in September put on by Hike Nova Scotia:

Charlies Lake Hike: September 16, 2023

Hike Nova Scotia and Friends of Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes present a guided hike on the Charlies Lake Hike in Bedford on September 16 at 10:00 AM.

Registration required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.

The Heritage Park Hike: September 17, 2023

Hike Nova Scotia and Cole Harbour Parks & Trails present a guided hike on the Heritage Park Hike in Cole Harbour on September 17 at 10:00 AM.

Susies Lake Flagpole Hill Hike: September 24, 2023

Hike Nova Scotia and Friends of Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes present a guided hike on the Susies Lake Hike in Halifax on September 24 at 10:00 AM.

