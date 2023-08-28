DUISBURG, GERMANY: Two athletes from Cheema have grabbed more world championship hardware on the final day of competition.

Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction and Jacy Grant of Wellington captured Bronze for Canada in Duisburg, Germany.

The two teamed with Sophia Jensen (Cascades) and Julia Lilley Osende (Mic Mac) to take third place in the women’s C4, 500 metre team event.

The team finished behind China, who won gold and Germany who took silver.

The foursome’s time across the finish line was 1:48.14.

It was Grant and MacKenzie’s second world championship medal each.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth’s Craig Spence, who competes out of Cheema Aquatic Club as well, and teammate Alix Plomteux competed in the men’s C2, 500m-metre B Final.

The two came home with a second-place finish in a hard-fought battle to the line.

Spence and Plomteux were behind winners Ukraine who crossed the line just ahead of the two.