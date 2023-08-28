Eight local girls represent N.S. from LWF Baseball at nationals

SUMMERSIDE, PEI: Eight girls who came up through the LWF Baseball Association represented N.S. at the Baseball Canada U-16 girls Canadian championship this past weekend.

The tournament that featured the best Under-16 players across the country and took place in Summerside, P.E.I.

Nova Scotia was comprised of at least five local players from The Laker News coverage area in Beaver Bank/Waverley/Fall River/East Hants.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At the game on Sunday Aug. 28, N.S. may have lost to a tough Quebec team, but they were still all smiles.

Sadie Conrad of Beaver Bank earned player of the game for her efforts.

Meanwhile, Bailey Matheson of Middle Sackville earned the Spirit of the Game award.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Locally, the N.S. squad included:

Bailey MacLean of Enfield; Olivia Warford of Fall River, Hilary Wilkin of Waverley; and Mikael Fields of Kennetcook.

N.S. had a great tournament despite their record, even pushing B.C. in a 7-6 loss.