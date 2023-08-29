Special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for Aug. 29-31

HALIFAX: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Atlantic Coast and Eastern Nova Scotia for Tuesday night Aug. 29 into Thursday Morning Aug. 31.

It is forecasting rain at times heavy Tuesday night and Wednesday Aug. 30 with a prediction of 40 to 90 millimetres of rain, with higher amounts possible.

It said that similar storms in the past have caused road shoulder erosion and washouts as well as elevated river levels.

EC said in their statement that winds are not expected to be impactful from this weather system over land.

Heavy rain is possible, again.

There remains a fair bit of uncertainty with regards to how this weather disturbance, which is unrelated to Hurricane Franklin, may interact with the hurricane as it is expected to pass well south of the province.

As this information becomes clearer, timing and locations of the heaviest rain as well as expected rainfall amounts may change. Rainfall warnings may be required.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.